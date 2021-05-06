LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Standridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: Parkview Lane and Park Circle Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Emile Zola Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 39900 block Milan Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Lupine Street
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 42nd Street East and Adobe Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 52nd Street West
