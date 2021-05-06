2018 CrimeMap

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Standridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-4

ROBBERY: Parkview Lane and Park Circle Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 25th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kettering Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Emile Zola Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 39900 block Milan Drive

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Lupine Street

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 42nd Street East and Adobe Drive

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 52nd Street West

