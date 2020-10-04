FRESNO — An independent police reviewer in Fresno criticized for withholding his report into allegations of police abuse released his findings, which say a police officer used excessive force when he repeatedly punched a 17-year-old in the face.
Independent reviewer John Gliatta on Thursday released a report on the Jan. 23, 2019, arrest of London Wallace — a report he finished in May but admitted to withholding, the Fresno Bee reported.
He said he was concerned the report could lead to civil unrest due to his findings, which differed from the Fresno Police Department’s internal affairs findings.
The report says Officer Christopher Martinez continued to punch Wallace after he was no longer resisting arrest or posed any threat to the officer.
The report does not name Martinez, but the officer is the only person who can be seen throwing punches in the police video.
Gliatta’s report found no fault with the first three punches thrown by the officer, saying the punches only became a problem after Wallace attempted to cover his head and bent over.
“It is my opinion punches four through seven were not within policy, however only the sixth punch actually made contact with the (Wallace’s) chin,” Gliatta wrote.
