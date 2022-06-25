SAN FRANCISCO — Police announced, Friday, that they have arrested a suspect in this week’s fatal shooting of a man on a San Francisco subway commuter train.
Javon Green, 26, was arrested, Thursday, in Pittsburg, a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco, after police released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities, said Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.
Winters said tips from “inside and outside the law enforcement community” helped officials identify Green.
Green was booked into San Francisco jail minutes after midnight, Friday, according to jail records. He faces charges of homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
It wasn’t immediately known if Green had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Police did not respond to a question about whether he has retained an attorney.
Wednesday’s shooting on a crowded train killed 27-year-old Nesta Bowen and wounded a 70-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital with injuries and later released.
Winters said police believe there was a confrontation between Green and Bowen before the shooting. She added that she didn’t know if Green and Bowen knew each other and that a motive in the shooting has not been determined.
After the train stopped in the Castro neighborhood, which is internationally known for its LGBTQ activism, Green ran out of the train along with terrified passengers.
Winters reiterated that the shooting was not connected to upcoming Pride events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.