ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye.

The employee was assaulted, Nov. 12, when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability who was being bullied by the suspect at a Habit Burger in Antioch, police said.

Tags

(1) comment

BigTime73
BigTime73

See why Bianca would still have her eyesight if she had a gun to intercede with. Then she may have dissuaded the attacker to leave the kid alone and to protect herself. But if needed to shoot the jerk.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.