SAN LEANDRO — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery, last month, in San Leandro, court records show.
Akbar Bey, 27, was charged, Thursday, with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved “planning, sophistication, or professionalism,” court records show. He was also charged with robbing Mendez’s GardaWorld truck, the East Bay Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.