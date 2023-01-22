CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman.
Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop Boulevard. Once there, they found Yardley Yolanda Rojas suffering from major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle, officials reported.
Rojas was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle that struck Rojas fled the scene and has not been located. Based on their investigation, officers are seeking an unknown model silver or gray Toyota with front-end damage.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606 or use the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
Department officials are also asking anyone who knows or is a family member of Rojas to contact the station.
