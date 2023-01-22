Cal City Police logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop Boulevard. Once there, they found Yardley Yolanda Rojas suffering from major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle, officials reported.

