Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are responding to assist Lancaster Station with a barricaded armed burglary suspect(s). The incident was reported at 5:09 a.m., Monday, on the 3800 block of Avenue K in Lancaster.
SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is attempting to make contact with the suspect(s) to bring this to a peaceful conclusion.
The surrounding homes have been evacuated for the safety of the residents.
There is no additional information available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster Station at 661- 948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.