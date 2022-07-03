SACRAMENTO — A 75-year-old man who officials said was armed with a knife and was threatening to kill his wife was fatally shot by police, Saturday, inside the couple’s Sacramento home, authorities said.
Officers responded to the couple’s home just after midnight, Saturday, after receiving a call about a man threatening to kill his wife, who had locked herself in the bathroom, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
The officers saw the man had two knives and tried for more than 10 minutes to convince him to drop them but he refused, the department said.
After the man went inside the bathroom and began assaulting his wife, who was screaming, officers entered the home and one of them fired his weapon, officials said.
The man was transported to a hospital where he died, police said. His name was not released.
Neither the woman nor the officers were injured, they said.
The fatal shooting was being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit and video and audio of the incident will be released to the public within 30 days, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.