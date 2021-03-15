ACTON — Polar the rescue pup made it to semifinal round in the America’s Favorite Pet contest.
Acton residents Michael and Susette Boggs adopted the four-year-old Siberian husky from the Palmdale Animal Care Center in January 2017.
The contest started with more than 12,000 dogs. Sixteen dogs remain. Polar was in 11th place as of Sunday afternoon. The top dog will get a spread in Dogster magazine and take home a $5,000 cash prize.
The semifinal round closes at 8 p.m. PDT on Thursday.
The first vote is free and requires a Facebook account. Additional votes can be purchased for $1 each, with a $10 minimum. A portion of the proceeds benefit the PAWS Foundation, which helps dogs, cats and wild animals go home and thrive, wherever home is, according to the nonprofit organization’s website (paws.org).
Polar made it into the semifinal round last Thursday thanks to a generous last-minute donor.
“Somebody at 7:55 last night threw in $500 on her,” Michael Bogg said Friday. “So far Polar has raised several thousand dollars for Paws.org.”
Susette Boggs thanked the community for their support.
The Boggs have fostered hundreds of dogs.
“We get all the dogs that nobody wants and we take them and get them great homes,” Susette Boggs said in a previous interview. “Polar, she’s the one that teaches them manners and breaks them in. When they’re scared she befriends them. I just want everybody to know that you can get great dogs from the shelter.”
Visit https://americasfavpet.com/2021/polar-ec0e to vote for Polar.
