PALMDALE — Joe Ennis wants to spread positivity. He hopes to inspire people with a new YouTube channel featuring his new Positive Lifestyle podcast.
New episodes will drop at 7 p.m., every Friday. The first episode was scheduled to start, Friday. For details, visit Ennis’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078298404872
Ennis is a recovering from alcohol and drug abuse. He wants to help people learn how to get positive, stay positive and teach others how to be positive.
Ennis also hosts a positive meeting at 6 p.m., every Sunday, at the Palmdale Recovery Hall, 38130 Sixth St. East.
The podcast will eventually feature haircuts and makeovers for people experiencing homelessness. He wants to help one man who has no hands get a pair of new prosthetic hands, and interview him on the show.
Ennis hopes to attract famous actors and musicians on the show to share what they did to become successful.
He will start his podcast with a father-and-son adventure featuring Ennis and his son going out and passing out smiley faces.
“We’ve already been doing it going out,” Ennis said. “I’m going to try to start a fad of people being nice to people and even maybe one day have a Selfless Day in the United States where everybody has to give that day.”
Ennis added he came from darkness.
“I came from the addiction,” he said. “So I’m a professional being negative, now I’m learning how to be a professional being positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.