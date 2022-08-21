Finland Partying Prime Minister

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a joint press conference, on May 18, with Italian Premier Mario Draghi at Chigi palace, Premier’s office, in Rome.

 Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

COPENHAGEN. Denmark (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, Friday, she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

A video posted on social media, Thursday, shows six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

