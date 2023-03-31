LANCASTER — The California Poppy Festival will mark its 30th year with a three-day event from April 21-23.
Festival-goers can take in live music performances on the Cantina Stage each day of the festival. There will also be a battle of the bands, with the winning band receiving $1,000 and a $1,500 performing contract with the AV Fair and Event Center. Animal exhibits, a beer garden and more than 200 vendors will be featured.
A variety of food and drink vendors will offer classic carnival fare such as cotton candy and funnel cakes. International cuisine and craft beer will also be offered. There will be plenty of activities for children to enjoy. Previous years have featured a petting zoo, face-painting and bounce houses.
The festival also features an extensive arts and crafts marketplace where visitors can browse and purchase handmade items. As with previous years, thrill-seekers can purchase in advance single-day unlimited ride wristbands for carnival rides.
The first Poppy Festival was scheduled to coincide with the spring poppy bloom after an unusually wet winter season similar to the one this year. It was originally held at the then-named Lancaster City Park as a celebration of California’s state flower. The event has continued to grow alongside the City of Lancaster.
“We’re passionate about our poppies,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “The City of Lancaster is blessed with our beautiful state flower and we’re excited to continue celebrating the bloom at the 30th anniversary California Poppy Festival. I’m looking forward to connecting with our community members and enjoying all the festival has to offer, from carnival rides to tasty fair food from local vendors.”
General admission tickets are on sale. The festival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., April 21; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., April 22; and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 23 at the AV Fair & Event Center, 2551 West Ave. H.
Advance general admission tickets and parking cost $8 each.
Arena event tickets are also available in advance. The arena events are Motor Mayhem at 7 p.m., April 21; Rural Olympics at noon, April 22; the Monster Truck Show at 7:30 p.m., April 22; and a concert featuring Banda Machos & Banda Maguey at 4 p.m., April 23. Tickets for the Motor Mayhem and Monster Truck show cost $20 each. Tickets for the concert cost $30 each. Tickets for the Rural Olympics cost $6 each.
