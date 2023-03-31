Poppy Festival

Carnival rides will be among the features at the 30th California Poppy Festival, scheduled for April 21-23 at the AV Fair and Event Center. Live musical performances will take place each day on the Cantina Stage, as well as a battle of the bands contest, with the winning band receiving $1,000 and a $1,500 performing contract.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The California Poppy Festival will mark its 30th year with a three-day event from April 21-23.

Festival-goers can take in live music performances on the Cantina Stage each day of the festival. There will also be a battle of the bands, with the winning band receiving $1,000 and a $1,500 performing contract with the AV Fair and Event Center. Animal exhibits, a beer garden and more than 200 vendors will be featured.

