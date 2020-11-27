LANCASTER — There is good news for anyone who ever considered participating in the Antelope Valley Family YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot 5/10K event but never could make that early morning call on Thanksgiving Day.
The 12th annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble Fun Run is a virtual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can run their selected race on their own course anytime before noon on Monday. Not only will this give runners, or walkers, a chance to trot off those extra calories consumed on Thanksgiving and thereafter, but it’s also for a good cause.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the AV Family YMCA. All event proceeds will benefit the local community through programs, classes, and services that support all ages, faiths, and backgrounds, according to event details.
As of Thursday afternoon the fundraiser was well short of its $40,000 goal. Participants raised $13,905, or 34%.
The virtual event started Nov. 1. There is a warm-up video on the YMCA website for runners, teams and families.
Participants can register for the Gobble Wobble Fun Run one-kilometer event for children ages 12 and under at $20 per person. The Turkey Trot 5K is $40 per person. The Turkey Trot 10K is $45 per person.
Participants post their times on the AV Family YMCA’s website. Not happy with the 30 minutes it took you to run a little more than three miles? For $10, you can purchase a “re-run” to try to improve your time.
All participants receive a race T-shirt and finisher’s medal. A drive-thru event for participants to pick up their T-shirts and medals takes place Wednesday.
Participants can find a link to sign up on the YMCA’s front page at awww.ymcala.org/locations/antelope-valley-family-ymca. There is also a link to donate directly to the AV Family YMCA.
