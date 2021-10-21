One need not wait until Oct. 31 for Halloween fun in the Antelope Valley, with a variety of spooky fun slated for the next couple weeks.
The events range from underwater pumpkin carving to Trunk or Treat and other means to show off your Halloween costumes and gather goodies.
Pumpkin Walk
First up, on Friday, is Palmdale’s annual Pumpkin Walk, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to children up to age 12 and their families.
The park will be transformed into a mini-pumpkin walk where participating children will visit stations for free trick-or-treat giveaways, including a raffle for an iPad. Pumpkin decorating, games and photos with Halloween-themed inflatable are also on tap.
The Desert Willow Middle School Dance Troupe will perform to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and community partners and businesses will be on site to hand out treats and information.
Participants are invited to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume and bring a treat bag.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
Underwater Pumpkin Carving
The local tradition returns on Saturday with the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest, from 9 a.m. to noon at Courson Park Pool, 38266 10th St. East in Palmdale.
Presented by the Antelope Valley Desert Divers and the City of Palmdale, the contest fee is $5 per person. All participating divers must be at least 10 years old and show their valid C card before being allowed to dive. Pre-cleaned pumpkins and carving tools will be provided, and carvers must use those tools.
For those ages five to 10, poolside pumpkin carving is available. Spectators are welcome to watch for free.
Prizes will be awarded for the three best carved pumpkins.
Registration is available at www.PlayPalmdale.com. For details, visit www.avdesertdivers.org, email avdesertdive@gmail.com, or call 661-267-5611.
Haunted House
Continuing the spooky fun, on Saturday, is a Haunted House at the Marie Kerr Recreation Building, 39700 30th St. West.
The ghoulish treat runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is for those ages 13 and up. Admission is free.
Facial coverings will be required per COVID-19 protocols.
Drive-through Trick or Treat
The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will hold its second annual Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on Oct. 29.
The free event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at SAVES, 1002 East Ave. Q-12. Participants should enter via 11th Street East to Avenue Q-12 into the SAVES parking lot.
Treats will be handed out to those 18 years old and younger. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Guests must remain in their vehicles.
Howl-O-Ween
Four-legged friends can get in on the fun on Oct. 30 with the Howl-O-Ween at Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S in Palmdale.
The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and will feature free treats for dogs and people, a photo area, spooky agility equipment, music and a dog costume contest.
Costume contest participants must register at the park on the day of the event before 10:15 a.m. The contest will begin at 10:30 a.m., with winners announced at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the most original, funniest and scariest dog costumes.
Trick or Treat in Quartz Hill
The Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce will present trick-or-treating through the community’s downtown business district along 50th Street West, from 4 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 30.
The treat trail starts at Corky’s Auto, 42217 50th St. West, and finishes at the Chamber offices, 42043 50th St. West. A guide will be available of the participating businesses.
In addition to the trick or treating will be a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber offices, voting for the best-decorated business and crafts.
Trunk or Treat and Car Show
The sixth annual Palmdale Sheriff Boosters Trunk or Treat and Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 31, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
Trophies will be awarded for the best costume and best decorated car.
To register your car, bike or truck, visit https://pstrunkortreat.com/car-show. All proceeds benefit the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters and the Palmdale Sheriff Station Youth Activities League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.