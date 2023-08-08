LONG BEACH — Two women were killed and another woman and two men were hospitalized with burns after a pleasure boat caught fire and exploded at a marina, authorities said.
The blaze was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on a 35-foot powerboat at a fuel dock in Alamitos Bay, the Long Beach Fire Department said.
Cory Valdes was on another boat nearby when he heard the explosion and then saw flames consume the vessel.
“It was so loud, it shook us,” he told the Long Beach Press-Telegram. “It went up so fast — you are talking ten, fifteen seconds and it was fully engulfed.”
One man was quickly able to get off the burning boat and onto the dock, Valdes recalled, while the other man and a woman jumped into the water.
Valdes and others grabbed a hose to help fight the flames until a fire boat arrived with a water cannon.
