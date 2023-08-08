LONG BEACH — Two women were killed and another woman and two men were hospitalized with burns after a pleasure boat caught fire and exploded at a marina, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on a 35-foot powerboat at a fuel dock in Alamitos Bay, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

