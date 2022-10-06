Obit Charles Fuller

Playwright Charles Fuller appears at a news conference, on April 14, 1982, in Philadelphia. Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed “A Soldier’s Play” who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, died of natural causes, on Monday, in Toronto. He was 83.

 Bill Ingraham/AP Photo

NEW YORK — Charles Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed “A Soldier’s Play” who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, has died. He was 83.

Fuller died of natural causes, on Monday, in Toronto, said his wife, Claire Prieto-Fuller.

