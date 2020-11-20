PALMDALE —Palmdale School District continues to make progress on the district’s 2017 facilities master plan with phase three upgrades at Ocotillo, Desert Rose and Summerwind elementary schools underway.
All three sites will get playfield upgrades. The total cost of the project is approximately $2.9 million. Funding is provided through Measures DD and PSD bond funds.
The 32-year-old Ocotillo Elementary, at 38737 Ocotillo School Drive, will get a refurbished playfield. The kindergarten area will be completely renovated to include new play equipment. The school is also getting a smaller track for walking.
Ocotillo’s first through fifth-grade students will also get new play equipment. The cracks in the asphalt will be filled and the asphalt slurry sealed. The District will add basketball courts, four squares and tether ball courts.
“It’s going to be a complete redo for their play area,” said Al Tsai, administrator of Palmdale School District’s Facilities, Maintenance and Operations Department.
The District will also remove seven older portable classrooms at Ocotillo Elementary and 25 portable classrooms at Summerwind Elementary.
With school campuses closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic work on the campuses can be completed now instead of waiting for summer.
“This would be quite challenging if kids were on campus. It’s unfettered and we’ve got free reign to get it done. We’ll do it pretty quickly,” Tsai said, adding, “We want kids to enjoy this.”
