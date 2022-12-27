LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and developer Avenue G LLC will work together to develop a large-scale regional industrial business park on a one-half-square-mile project area bordered by avenues G and G-8 and 30th and 40th streets west, in the Fox Field Industrial Corridor, under a memorandum of understanding between the parties approved by the City Council at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“The city desires to partner with developer to cause development of large scale, regional industrial development in the project area, which is included in the City’s Fox Field Industrial Corridor (‘FFIC’) Specific Plan, for the purpose of private sector job creation, tax revenue generation, and to spur further development in the FFIC,” the memorandum of understanding said.
Prior to Lancaster’s incorporation, in 1977, plots of land as large as one square mile in what is now the Fox Field Industrial Corridor were permitted to be subdivided into parcels as small as three-quarters of an acre, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director Development Services, and Chenin Dow, senior manager Real Estate and Economic Development.
The parcels were then sold around the world, primarily to foreign investors. Because many of the parcels are landlocked with no existing roads or road easements allowing access to the site, they are nearly undevelopable, the report said.
In addition, decades after the initial subdivision and sale of the parcels, efforts to reach the property owners to negotiate for potential sales can be challenging.
“These unique impediments to development create a prime opportunity for public-private partnerships,” the report said.
According to the memorandum of understanding, there are an estimated 104 individual assessor parcels in the project area.
“The presence of multiple, undersized, and irregularly shaped parcels in the [roject area makes land assemblage and potential development exceedingly time consuming, expensive, and difficult,” the memorandum of understanding said.
Over the past two years, Avenue G LLC’s efforts at pursuing land assemblage have resulted in acquisition or anticipated acquisition of approximately 25 individual parcels, or about 35% of the total project area, thus far.
According to the memorandum of understanding, Avenue G LLC’s responsibilities include to continue to acquire, assemble and hold title to parcels in the project area at its own expense, including payment of taxes and assessments. The developer will be given notice of planning, design and engineering efforts by the city related to public infrastructure and industrial park development.
In addition, Avenue G will serve as the lead developer, at its own expense, in designing, entitling, constructing and marketing development-ready lots and/or industrial buildings and facilities in the project area, excluding any and all public infrastructure and land.
The city’s responsibilities include, to the extent permitted by the law, support and coordinate with Avenue G LLC’s efforts to acquire and assemble parcels in the project area; to collaborate in good faith with the firm to determine the scope and design of public infrastructure required for the project; and to coordinate with the firm in utilizing assessment district or other public financing programs or options required to construct infrastructure and/or development.
