LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and developer Avenue G LLC will work together to develop a large-scale regional industrial business park on a one-half-square-mile project area bordered by avenues G and G-8 and 30th and 40th streets west, in the Fox Field Industrial Corridor, under a memorandum of understanding between the parties approved by the City Council at the Dec. 13 meeting.

“The city desires to partner with developer to cause development of large scale, regional industrial development in the project area, which is included in the City’s Fox Field Industrial Corridor (‘FFIC’) Specific Plan, for the purpose of private sector job creation, tax revenue generation, and to spur further development in the FFIC,” the memorandum of understanding said.

