PALMDALE — Plans are proceeding to develop an advanced water treatment plant that would treat recycled water to a very high level, then inject it into the underground aquifer to bolster local water supplies.
Directors of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority — the Joint Powers Authority with Palmdale Water District and the City of Palmdale that would supply the recycled water — heard a progress report on the plant, on Monday.
The Authority originally planned to use the recycled water for irrigation. It already serves McAdam Park, with the treated water running through separate “purple pipes.” A plan to extend these purple pipes to other parks and, potentially, schools was placed on hold when costs became prohibitive.
The groundwater augmentation program was proposed as a more cost-effective way of using the recycled water, while bolstering water supplies.
The augmentation program, when fully operational, can process 5,325 acre-feet of recycled water per year, at a cost of $1,710 per acre-foot per year.
This compares favorably to the purple pipe program, which could use 1,725 acre-feet per year, at a cost of $2,600 per acre-feet per year and an earlier proposal to treat the recycled water and allow it to percolate to the basin below that could use 4,000 acre-feet per year at a cost of $3,160 per acre-foot per year.
An acre-foot is 326,000 gallons.
“There’s many benefits to the project ... The big thing that should stand out for the Board is the cost per acre-foot,” Palmdale Water District Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said. “It’s very competitive to the pricing that we’re getting now for purchasing imported water.”
It also ensures greater local control without having to depend on outside sources for water, he said.
Currently, the project timeline calls for completing a demonstration facility in 2024, Rogers said. This facility, to be located east of the Palmdale Water District’s offices on Avenue Q, will not only provide the data required for regulators to permit the full-scale plant, but will also be an important tool for introducing the public to the water treatment process.
The facility will act as an educational visitor center and will offer tours to the public, where they will learn about the advanced treatment process before seeing it in action. The final tour stop would be a tasting area, where guests would taste the treated water to demonstrate its quality as a potable water source.
The demonstration facility is designed to be welcoming to the public, Rogers said.
In addition to the tours, large windows on the east side of the building will provide a view of the treatment process, with placards describing what people can see.
“That’s just to generate interest,” he said.
Director Laura Bettencourt questioned the lack of a robust security plan for the demonstration facility.
“I really want you to rethink your security plan,” she said, noting that any building left unsecured is eventually broken into or vandalized.
Palmdale Water District General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said he’s sure they’ll have an appropriate level of security, just to protect the investment.
The full-scale plant is anticipated to take two years to build and is expected to be operational by the end of 2027. The location has not yet been selected, but will likely be near the Los Angeles County Sanitation District wastewater treatment plant where the recycled water is obtained.
“It’s a pretty aggressive schedule,” Rogers said. “The regulatory and permitting hurdles are the ones we need to get started on right away.”
Palmdale Water District, earlier this year, contracted with a firm to provide engineering for the project.
Securing the funding for the approximately $100 million total project is still a work in progress.
The demonstration facility, which is still in the preliminary design stages, is estimated to cost $10 million to $12 million, Rogers said.
Director Austin Bishop suggested seeking partnership with Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts to help fund the project, as they would have an interest in making use of the recycled water they produce.
Partnerships that could help move the project along would be beneficial, Bishop said, as the ongoing drought has emphasized the importance of water supplies.
