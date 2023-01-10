LANCASTER — Lancaster mayor emeritus Bishop Henry Hearns will turn 90 years old, on April 23. His family organized a birthday celebration at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and Living Stone Cathedral of Worship to honor him.
“We wanted to make it special because it is a milestone birthday, to me,” Angela Hearns, Henry Hearns’s daughter, said. “Seizing the moment to celebrate.”
A birthday committee comprised of Angela Hearns, her two sisters and a couple of church friends organized the events.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 15, at LPAC, 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
ABC7 news reporter Leo Stallworth will serve as master of ceremonies. Pastor Chris Johnson of Grace Chapel will do the welcome. Antelope Valley Union High School District students who are part of the “Justice Sunday” program asked to participate in the Hearns celebration. They will provide a special tribute to him.
“The gift that the Lord has given daddy transcends age,” Angela Hearns said. “Matter of fact, he spoke at AV High School, this past Friday, for their cultural Friday session. They were into it and I’m like, here’s this man who is almost 90 but still able to engage teenagers and getting them to think about things. To hear that they want to participate and come up with something special is just heartwarming to me.”
Community leaders will also be there to offer words of tribute to Hearns. In addition, there will be music from different ministries in the community. Watch the LPAC website at www.lpac.org for details about tickets.
“It’s going to be a variety of things but things that would be meaningful to him to let him know how much he’s loved,” Angela Hearns said.
Hearns will celebrate his birthday at 10 a.m., April 23, at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, 37721 100th St. East, Sun Village.
The committee is also raising money for a scholarship in his name at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering. The Korean War veteran and Mississippi native received a master’s degree in environmental engineering from USC. The goal is to raise $25,000 to create the Bishop Henry Hearns Engineering Scholarship fund.
“What we’d like to do is on the 15th or April or the 23rd, wherever we meet our mark, we want to be able to present it to him and say, ‘Hey, on behalf of your community who loves you, here is a scholarship in your honor,’ ” Angela Hearns said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.