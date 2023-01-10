Henry Hearns birthday

Lancaster Mayor Emeritus Bishop Henry Hearns will turn 90 years old, on April 23. His friends and family organized a birthday celebration, on April 15, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and, on April 23, at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship to honor him.

 Photo courtesy of Angela Hearns

“We wanted to make it special because it is a milestone birthday, to me,” Angela Hearns, Henry Hearns’s daughter, said. “Seizing the moment to celebrate.”

