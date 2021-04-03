LANCASTER — Planning Commission chairman James Vose will also serve as chairman of the Measure LC Citizens Oversight Committee.
Measure LC is the three-quarter cent sales tax increase approved by voters on Nov. 3. The measure increased sales tax in the city to 10.25%, up from 9.50%. The higher sales tax went into effect on Thursday. The extra revenue, estimated to be about $12.8 million a year, will remain in the City to help maintain community services such as 911 emergency response, street maintenance, and keep local parks and other public areas clean and safe.
Mayor R. Rex Parris appointed Vose, Planning Commissioner Cassandra Harvey, Dave Gomez, Geoff Yeager and Kristine Sisson to the commission at the Jan. 26 meeting with approval by the City Council.
Parris appointed Vose as chairman and Sisson as vice-chairperson at the March 23 City Council meeting. The City Council also approved the by-laws for the committee.

