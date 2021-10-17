PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, revoked the Conditional Use Permit for a bail bond and check-cashing business after an investigation showed the location was used for illegal gaming and drug offenses.
“I think there is abundant evidence that the location is a detriment to public health, safety and welfare,” Assistant City Attorney Shant Taslakian said.
The Commission initiated a full review of the permit for Pro Club, 1475 East Palmdale Blvd., Suite C, in July.
For the last two years, the location has been the site of multiple criminal incidents and visits by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
In March 2019, illegal gambling machines were confiscated by deputies. They were subsequently replaced, he said.
The site has been the location for criminal offenses caught by deputies on multiple dates, including possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of controlled substances for sale and operating or minting a drug house.
The owner was arrested himself for illegal drug sales and other charges at the location, during operating hours.
Taslakian shared surveillance video showing suspicious activity at the store, including a woman who appears to be smoking methamphetamine, with the store owner sitting next to her.
In addition, there were no signs of check-cashing or bail bond activities at the business and nothing to suggest there has ever been such business at the location. The owner also never obtained the required business license for a bail bond or check-cashing business, Planning Manager Megan Taggart said.
“This is clearly a detriment to the public health, safety and welfare of the community,” Taslakian said in urging the Commissioners to revoke the permit.
Although the owner has since passed away, the Conditional Use Permit is still active for the location, Taslakian said. The business is not open.
By revoking the CUP, no other person could try to assume the business, Assistant City Attorney Noel Doran said.
The late owner’s niece and attorney said the family is not contesting the revocation and is getting rid of the storefront lease and any remaining merchandise.
