LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission on Monday will consider a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the construction and operation of a 400-megawatt battery energy storage system facility on 20 acres of vacant land in the rural residential zone with minimum lot size of 2.5 acres at the northwest corner of 90th Street West and Avenue J-8.

The commission will also consider adoption of an initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the project submitted by applicant J90 ESS LLC/Kevin Butler.

