LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission on Monday will consider a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the construction and operation of a 400-megawatt battery energy storage system facility on 20 acres of vacant land in the rural residential zone with minimum lot size of 2.5 acres at the northwest corner of 90th Street West and Avenue J-8.
The commission will also consider adoption of an initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the project submitted by applicant J90 ESS LLC/Kevin Butler.
The project site is surrounded by vacant land to the north, south and east; two single-family residences to the southeast; and the Southern California Edison Antelope Substation to the west, according to a staff report by senior planner Jocelyn Swain.
The proposed project will be composed of battery modules installed in racks housed in purpose-built outdoor battery energy storage system enclosures, associated equipment, a project substation and a generation tie-line to connecting the proposed project to the Antelope Valley Substation.
“The proposed project will be monitored and operated remotely 24 hours per day, 7 days per week from an off-site control center with no permanent on-site operations and maintenance personnel,” the report said.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
