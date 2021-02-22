The Los Angeles Department of Regional Planning will hold the second of two town hall meetings this Thursday in regard to the Interim and Supportive Housing Ordinance and wastewater from occupied recreational vehicles.
The 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count identified 66,436 people experiencing homelessness — a 12.7% increase from the previous year. The impact of homelessness can be seen in communities throughout the County. In response, the County has initiated several strategies to address the crisis.
These town hall meetings are for the residents of the unincorporated communities of the Antelope Valley to ask questions and provide input to the County. Staff from the LA County Departments of Regional Planning, Public Health and Public Works, as well as the Homeless Initiative team, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the Sheriff’s Department will be in attendance.
The Interim and Supportive Housing Ordinance enables temporary occupancy of RVs in very limited circumstances in order to provide a safe living situation for people experiencing homelessness during a County-declared shelter crisis. The intent is for a homeowner to be able to let a friend or family member who is having a difficult time occupy one RV on their property if the property meets certain requirements, according to the county.
The ordinance would temporarily allow one occupied RV in the rear of a lot that is zoned residential or agricultural; contains a legally-built, owner-occupied single-family home; and is at least 5,000 square feet.
In addition, the homeowner cannot charge rent for the RV or the parking space. The RV must be in working condition. The RV cannot be parked in a setback area near the property line. A minimum of six feet is required between the occupied RV and the house, and between the occupied RV and any other building on the lot.
Wastewater dumping in or around the lot is prohibited unless the homeowner provides documentation of proper facilities for disposal on-site. No structure, such as decks or porches, can be attached to the RV, the county said.
Occupancy of the RV must end within 30 days after the expiration of the shelter crisis declaration by the Board of Supervisors.
Occupied RVs are not allowed on vacant properties, something the ordinance will not change.
The Zoom meetings are scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Visit https://zoom.us/j/97679330103?pwd=R0lMSmlZU0JKa HJpS2VwNzNpbEhaUT09 to join the Feb. 25 Zoom meeting. Call 669-900-6833 to participate via telephone call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.