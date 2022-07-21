PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission, tonight, will consider the Avenue Q Complete Streets study, which lays out a transportation blueprint for the transit corridor that connects to a planned future high-speed rail station.
The study looks at a multimodal corridor for the stretch of Avenue Q between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East. The design considers not only vehicle traffic, but also the safety of bicycles and pedestrians.
The study area took in the region surrounding that section of Avenue Q, totaling 134 acres, of which 55% is vacant land, according to the staff report. As such, the transportation needs of the types of development that may be built were considered.
In completing the plan for the street’s future, the study consultants conducted a number of outreach activities to the community, including surveys, workshops and pop-up events.
Based on the information received through these and other outreach efforts, it was found that dangerous driver behavior and the lack of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure — parts of street considered do not have sidewalks — makes the street uncomfortable for people to walk or ride bikes.
This led to a design with new and wider sidewalks, improved crossings at intersections and better lighting, as well as sidewalk-level bike lanes, rather than those on the street itself. Traffic calming designs were also included based on feedback, according to the staff report.
The final design recommendation also includes cutouts for bus stops, away from traffic lanes, with amenities such as benches and shade structures.
The recommended design includes four lanes of traffic with a landscaped median from Sierra Highway to Ninth Street East. The four lanes will continue east from there, but without the median, as the road narrows somewhat. From 12th to 20th streets east, the road will be two lanes, with a median.
Sidewalks and sidewalk-level bike lanes will run the entire length, on both sides of the street, from Sierra Highway to 20th Street East, according to the staff report.
The study also includes goals for development along the corridor that would help encourage pedestrian use and reduce vehicle traffic, with mixed-use housing and commercial spaces and design standards that promote a walkable neighborhood.
The study is consistent with the planning in the city’s General Plan update.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84807991692?pwd=eE8xVi9LTll2UjJ4bndtRldCdVBkQT09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.