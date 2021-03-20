CALIFORNIA CITY — The City’s Planning Commission voted to advance environmental studies to the City Council for approval of funding.
The Commission discussed priority areas that are available for California Environmental Quality Act studies to streamline planning processes and cut approval by two to six months.
According to state laws, environmental analysis of cannabis projects requires approval by a state or local governmental body. Due to this, agencies like the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have requirements that CEQA studies be performed before approval of cannabis permits.
City Planner Shawn Monk said the studies are going to be done regardless and would at least have one done in the City.
“In those industrial lots down by the Public Works Yard and Waste Management, that’s what the City would be putting up the money for,” he said.
The City has already contracted Environmental Services Association of Irvine as its CEQA services provider meaning future studies do not have to go out for bids before approval.
ESA concluded it will cost $25,000 for the first 80 acres studied and an additional $20,000 for each 80 acres after that. The acre areas must be contiguous.
Monk said the City would not be able to profit from conducting the studies for developers but would be able to receive reimbursements once development begins.
“It would be a CEQA fee of $250 per acre that would be tacked on to the site plan development,” he said.
Planning staff recently received comments from six developers interested in taking part in these studies and have expressed their willingness to pay for the conducted studies on their lots.
“We have a couple of developers that are interested,” Monk said. “One has already confirmed that he wants to get these studies done, so we’ll at least have one area done.”
These studies, however, must be conducted during a set time period beginning in mid-March making it a time-sensitive issue for the City to conduct these surveys.
“The first survey has to be conducted between now and mid-April,” Monk said.
These studies are good for two years, and areas that come back negative for sensitive species will no longer be considered habitat for the Mojave ground squirrel and desert tortoise.
Areas that are found to house these species may be further studied or apply for a habitat take permit to develop the site.
Monk said that if there is a potential habitat by the mentioned species then trapping can be conducted in three phases.
“If (the studies are) positive then it would require the trapping of the animal to make sure that it is that species,” he said.
Because of the time window for these studies to be started, funding for the project would have to be approved by the Council from the current fiscal year budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.