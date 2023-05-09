PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday on a proposed major modification to a previously approved tentative tract map to subdivide a 4.5-acre parcel into two lots for the purpose of constructing 18 condominium units within two industrial buildings south of Grand Cypress Avenue at the intersection of Delta Lane.
The subject site consists of an industrial development that is not yet constructed, according to a staff report by associate planner Jasmine Almora. The project site is within the Fairway Business Park, a 124-acre industrial area that is generally bounded by Avenue O to the north, Division Street to the east, the Antelope Valley Country Club to the south and Jody Lane to the west.
The Planning Commission previously approved the tentative tract map and site plan review in August 2021. In September, the City Council gave final approval to the city’s General Plan update, which will guide Palmdale’s development for the next quarter century.
Through Palmdale 2045, as the update is known, the land use designation of the subject site changed from Business Park to Employment Flex. The zoning changed to Light Industrial after the City Council adopted a zoning ordinance amendment comprehensive update to Title 17 of the Palmdale Municipal Code on March 15. The change went into effect April 15.
“The previously approved project is consistent with the intent of the Employment Flex General Plan land use designation; however, a complete application was submitted prior to the effective date of the ZOA, this project was evaluated based on the standards and policies of the M-4 (Planned Industrial) zone,” Almora wrote.
Applicant Cypress Palmdale LP submitted an application for Tentative Tract Map 88317 Major Modification No. 1 to the Planning Division on Jan. 24. The application was deemed substantially complete on Feb. 23 and scheduled for Thursday’s public hearing.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
