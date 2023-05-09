Palmdale Planning Commission

The Palmdale Planning Commission is due to discuss adding two condominium complexes at this site.

 Map courtesy of Palmdale Planning Commission

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday on a proposed major modification to a previously approved tentative tract map to subdivide a 4.5-acre parcel into two lots for the purpose of constructing 18 condominium units within two industrial buildings south of Grand Cypress Avenue at the intersection of Delta Lane.

The subject site consists of an industrial development that is not yet constructed, according to a staff report by associate planner Jasmine Almora. The project site is within the Fairway Business Park, a 124-acre industrial area that is generally bounded by Avenue O to the north, Division Street to the east, the Antelope Valley Country Club to the south and Jody Lane to the west.

