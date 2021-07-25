LANCASTER — The Planning Commission will hold a continued public hearing on Monday for a conditional use permit and tentative tract map for a proposed 392-unit apartment complex with 78 affordable units and 12,750 square-foot commercial retail development at the southwest corner of Avenue I and 20th Street West.
The public hearing was continued twice to give Planning Department staff more time to address public comments received in relation to the proposed project and recirculate the Initial Study.
In particular, staff needed more time to adequately review and address issues raised in a 232-page letter (including attachments) from attorney Mitchell M. Tsai sent on behalf of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters in regard to the proposed project’s draft Initial Study.
The public hearing was continued first at the Planning Commission’s May meeting and then again at the June meeting to give staff time to recirculate the Initial Study for public review. Staff recirculated the Initial Study from June 16 to July 16.
Staff revised the Initial Study to address comments raised in the carpenter union’s letter. For example, the mitigation measures for burrowing owls and nesting birds were modified to provide more details and the discussion on the West Mojave Coordinated Plan was expanded.
Other changes include an expanded discussion to provide a more detailed analysis of the project’s consistency with the Lancaster’s Climate Action Plan, and clarification on the potential for construction impacts on the neighboring residential uses.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The meeting will be conducted telephonically and audio streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming.
To follow the meeting by telephone call 720-707-2699 and use attendee access code: 403877
Public comments on agendized items may be submitted via email to ldelacruz@cityoflancasterca.org at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting.
