PALMDALE — The Planning Commission tonight will consider a proposed development at Technology Drive and 10th Street West that will include three drive-thru businesses and two additional commercial buildings.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Highway. It may also be viewed on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org.
The project is proposed by Friedman Architects for an approximately four-acre parcel on the southeast corner of Technology Drive and 10th Street West, one of the last undeveloped areas at that intersection.
The site plan calls for two drive-thrus along Technology Drive, with the third on the southern portion of the parcel, along 10th Street West. The two commercial buildings will be situated at the eastern and southern borders of the parcel.
Access to the development will be through two new driveways off Technology Drive.
The drive-thrus are allowed with a Conditional Use Permit, which the Planning Commission is considering granting as part of the approval process.
There is no end user identified for the proposed project. Once the specific businesses are determined, the planning staff will review the project to ensure it meets the city’s requirements, according to the staff report.
The proposed development meets the zoning requirements for the parcel, according to the staff report.
In addition to the Conditional Use Permit, the commission will consider the site plan review. They will also be asked to affirm that the proposed project meets the existing Environmental Impact Report for the area, created in 1990 for the specific plan that once included the parcel.
According to the staff report, a memo was prepared in October for the project by Impact Services, Inc. that determined the proposed project is consistent with the existing EIR.
