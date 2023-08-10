Planning Commission adv

 Map courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission tonight will consider a proposed development at Technology Drive and 10th Street West that will include three drive-thru businesses and two additional commercial buildings.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Highway. It may also be viewed on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org.

