LANCASTER — The Planning Commission continued a public hearing for a Conditional Use Permit and tentative parcel map for a mixed-use development with a 392-unit apartment complex and a 12,750 commercial retail development at the southwest corner of Avenue I and 20th Street West.
Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain requested the continuation to give planning staff more time to address public comments received in relation to the proposed project.
The residential portion of the development would be on 24.9 acres of the approximately 27.9-acre site, and would have 49 two-story residential buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The units would range in size from 741 square feet to approximately 1,213 square feet, exclusive of the outdoor space.
The units would also have their own washer/dryer hookups and balcony or patio areas depending on whether they are on the first or second floor. Seventy-eight of the 362 units would be designated as affordable.
The commercial portion of the site would be closest to Avenue I and provide 12.750 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail businesses between two buildings.
Swain said the city received two letters concerning the proposed project: one from Caltrans, and one from an attorney representing the carpenters union
“The letter from Caltrans does not raise any issues that were not addressed in the initial study,” Swain said at the commission’s May 17 meeting.
However, she said the letter from the attorney is quite long, and staff needed more time to adequately review and address any issues raised in the letter. She asked that the public hearing be continued to the Planning Commission’s June meeting.
Chairman James Vose raised concerns about the livability of the housing element of the proposed project. He noted resident would park in their garage and then have to walk a couple of hundred feet without direct access to their building.
“Wouldn’t it be better design if each of the garages had a door access to a sidewalk more closely attributed to access to their tenant space rather than having to walk?” Vose asked.
A project designer said the reason why there is no man door in the garage it to allow for cabinets for storage.
