Lancaster wireless facility

The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an 80-foot-tall monopine wireless communications facility with associated equipment at Love & Grace Christian Fellowship Church, at 2052 West Ave. L. A photo simulation shows what the proposed facility would look like.

 Photo simulation courtesy of Assurance Development

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the construction and operation of an 80-foot-tall monopine wireless communications facility and associated equipment on the southwest corner behind the existing Love & Grace Christian Fellowship Church site.

The church, at 2052 West Ave. L, is in the Rural Residential-1 zone. The project site is privately owned. The facility would be placed within a 40-foot by 40-foot lease area on an undeveloped portion of the land. The applicant is Assurance Development/Vertical Bridge.

