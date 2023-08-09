LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the construction and operation of an 80-foot-tall monopine wireless communications facility and associated equipment on the southwest corner behind the existing Love & Grace Christian Fellowship Church site.
The church, at 2052 West Ave. L, is in the Rural Residential-1 zone. The project site is privately owned. The facility would be placed within a 40-foot by 40-foot lease area on an undeveloped portion of the land. The applicant is Assurance Development/Vertical Bridge.
A conditional use permit is required because the proposed wireless communications facility exceeds the 40-foot maximum building height in the Rural Residential-1 zone.
“The addition of the site makes a substantial difference to coverage in the area,” planner Kendall Brekke said during a presentation at the July 17 Planning Commission meeting.
Chairman James Vose noted the property previously had a conditional use permit about 10 years ago for expansion of the church facilities.
“I don’t recall if that was ever pursued, however,” he said.
Offhand, Brekke said she was not familiar with the previous conditional use permit.
“Under the current proposal before you the development would not impact the current church area,” she said.
“I think that conditional use permit was 10 years ago or maybe longer so it’s long since expired, I believe,” Vose said.
The commission voted 6-0 to approve the conditional use permit, with commissioner Leslie Underwood absent.
