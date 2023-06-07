PALMDALE — The Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a proposal to permit a drive-thru car wash, drive-thru restaurant and a drive-thru coffee house on a vacant parcel at 40th Street East and Avenue S, across from DryTown Water Park.
The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
The commission will consider the subdivision of the property, as well as a site plan review and Conditional Use Permit for the project.
The project is proposed for an approximately 4.5-acre lot on the northeast corner of 40th Street East and Avenue S. The proponent is requesting to divide the lot into four parcels.
At the rear of the project will be the drive-through car wash, with the other drive-thrus situated side-by-side along Avenue S. A narrow parcel will run along the eastern edge of the lot, providing access off Avenue S, according to the staff report.
Under the conditional use permit, the 6,472-square-foot car wash will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The 4,761-square-foot drive-thru restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining, with two canopied lanes for the drive-thru component. Under the Conditional Use Permit, additional employees with tablets will be deployed at peak times to assist drive-thru customers to expedite operations.
The second restaurant, a 935-square-foot coffee shop, will indoor seating, limited outdoor seating, a drive-thru lane and an exterior window for walk-up orders. Its operating hours under the conditional use permit will be from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The names of the three proposed businesses are not provided in the staff report.
An environmental study for the site was prepared in 2007 for a previous proposed project that included a mixture of a drug store, market, restaurant and health club that included drive-thru pads, according to the staff report.
Updated studies for the newly-proposed project, which is significantly reduced from the original, have been submitted. It was determined that a new or supplemental environmental study is not required, and an addendum with the new data has been included as part of the project review.
