PALMDALE — The Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a proposal to permit a drive-thru car wash, drive-thru restaurant and a drive-thru coffee house on a vacant parcel at 40th Street East and Avenue S, across from DryTown Water Park.

The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.