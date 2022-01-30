LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission tabled a proposed Conditional Use Permit that would allow Target Corp. to sell distilled spirits in its Lancaster store after Commissioner Rutger Parris said the commission was too lenient on the corporate giant.
Target sought to change its existing Alcoholic Beverage Control license from a Type 20 (off-sale beer and wine) to a Type 21 (off-sale general) at the Lancaster store, at 43525 10th St. West.
The store has been licensed to sell beer and wine since 2003. The addition of distilled spirits is considered a substantial change, and therefore a Conditional Use Permit is required.
Chairman James Vose sought to clarify where the alcoholic beverages are displayed relative to the non-alcoholic beverages.
The alcohol has its own separate aisle four aisles away from beverages such juices and sodas. In addition, the water is merchandised against the wall, Hugo Zuniga, a store director for Target said.
“Are you proposing to have your spirits enclosed and locked or open shelves?” Vose asked.
Zuniga replied that there would be open shelves with extra precautions for higher-end spirits.
Commissioner Cassandra Harvey asked about underage minors having access to the alcohol.
The store will have a camera in the aisle, Zuniga said. Employees will also receive training for alcohol sales. The store also has employees who can monitor the area.
“As staff indicated we are seeking approval to change the existing Type 20 off-sale beer and wine license at the store to a Type 21 license, which allows the sale of distilled spirits as well,” Beth Aboulafia, an attorney with law firm Hinman & Carmichael in San Francisco, works on alcoholic beverage licensing for Target stores, said at the meeting.
She added the store has sold alcoholic beverages at the store since 2003 without incident.
“As you can imagine, since 2003 the Target store model has changed somewhat, as have had a number of large retail stores, to include a much more significant grocery section,” Aboulafia said. “And in connection with that Target has been, at most of its stores now, offering beer, wine and spirits as an incidental product offering in its grocery section at most of its stores in California. And we would like to be able to offer that same product choice to customers of the Lancaster store.”
The proposed addition of an “incidental amount” of distilled spirits would not change the nature or character of Target’s operation and would be handled in a safe and responsible manner, Aboulafia said.
Harvey also asked about shoplifting incidents involving minors at the Lancaster store. However, Zuniga did not have data to show any minors were apprehended in relation to alcohol since he started in November 2020.
Aboulafia added the sheriff’s department had no negative comments about the proposed change in the Conditional Use Permit.
At that point, Vose pointed out that Parris was frowning.
“I’m a little disappointed, to be honest with you,” Parris said. “We have a tendency to drill to death private industry. Any private mom and pop that wants to open a liquor store change or change their license, this Council, this commission, has a tendency to be very, very aggressive to those individuals. But we sit here with Target and we’re not doing any of that.”
Parris wondered why his fellow commissioners did not press Target harder.
“We’re not yelling at them about distances to other liquor stores, schools (and) churches. I haven’t heard a word,” Parris said. “And that’s all we here with the mom and pops that are just trying to make a living. But we have a billion corporation come around and we all seem fine and dandy, and I’m a little upset about that to be honest with you.”
“Appreciate your comments,” Vose said.
Vose speculated that what the Target representatives did not say was that the reason they were applying to sell the distilled spirits is because their big box competitors are selling them.
Parris disagreed with how the proposed Conditional Use Permit was being handled.
Target does not have a Conditional Use Permit. The proposed Conditional Use Permit would allow Target to come into compliance, Larissa De La Cruz, community development senior manager, explained.
Parris motioned to table the proposed Conditional Use Permit. He asked that his questions be answered at he next meeting.
The motion passed 4-2, with Chairman Vose and Commissioner Moore dissenting.
The matter will be continued to the next regular meeting in February.
(1) comment
Well Done Commissioner Rutger Parris...Well done indeed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.