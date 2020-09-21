LANCASTER — The Planning Commission today will consider a conditional use permit for a proposed fueling station and 24-hour 7-Eleven mini-mart at the northeast corner of 20th Street West and Avenue J allowing for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption.
There are 13 active, off-sale Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses within a one-mile radius of the proposed project site. Those include Type 20 (beer and wine) and Type 21 (general) licenses. Grocery type/retail establishments such as Walmart, Food 4 Less and Rite Aid hold five of the off-sale licenses, according to a staff report.
Applicant ASI Development seeks to redevelop the commercial site at 1859 West Ave. J. If the conditional use permit is approved, the existing 9,000 square-foot building will be demolished and replaced with a 2,454 square-feet mini-mart and a 1,340 square-foot fueling canopy with six fuel dispensers.
Planning staff recommended the approval of the conditional use permit and associated Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control license for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption. Staff is also recommending a waiver from distance requirements and adoption of a notice of exemption.
The commercially zoned property was most recently home to the former X Zone clothing store. The 9,000 square-foot building was also the site of the former Spa Shop.
The Planning Commission was previously scheduled to consider the proposed conditional use permit at its Aug. 17 meeting. That meeting was canceled due to technical difficulties associated with power outages.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. The meeting will be conducted telephonically and audio streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/about-us/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
