LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission, today, will consider a proposed conditional use permit for a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control Type 47 license for the Happy Hours Bar & Grill.
A Type 47 license authorizes the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on the proposed restaurant’s premises, at 741 West Lancaster Blvd. in the former Pour d’Vino Wine Bar and Bistro location.
The restaurant’s operating hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The meeting will be conducted telephonically and audio streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Public comments on agendized items may be submitted via email to Ldelacruz@cityoflancasterca.org at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting.
To participate via Zoom, call 346-248-7799, with Webinar ID: 884 1411 9191 and Passcode: 403877, or visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88414119191?pwd=S0pjK0doaTVMNFl4Z0wwODhzVWVjZz09
