LANCASTER — The Planning Commission unanimously approved a tentative trap map for 72 single-family lots on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue J and 40th Street West.
The Commission continued the public hearing from the Oct. 19 meeting to address issues raised by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the western Joshua tree, Crotch’s bumble bee, Swanson’s hawk, burrowing owl, and biological resources.
The applicant is Royal Investors Group Inc.
“Additional information was requested from the applicant’s biologist and incorporated into the revised initial study,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said in a report to the Commission. “Based on the information provided by the biologist, it was determined that there wasn’t likely to be an impact to the bee, Additional revised new mitigation measures were added to address impact to Joshua trees, alkali mariposa lily, and silvery legless lizards.”
After the revised initial study was circulated for public review, the Department of Fish and Wildlife continued to express concern regarding the bee. In response, staff added a condition for approval to require a survey during the bee’s flying season.
“With incorporation of this condition staff believes that all conditions were addressed,” Swain said.
Additionally, mitigation measures for Joshua trees were revised to add details the Department of Fish and Wildlife requested, and that were not known at the time the original initial study circulated.
