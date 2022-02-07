LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission unanimously granted a three-year extension for a tentative parcel map for a 16-lot subdivision on approximately 32.75 acres at the southeast corner of William J. Barnes Avenue and 47th Street East for a proposed cannabis manufacturing and cultivation facility.
In August 2017, the Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for 583,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities at the property.
Applicant Selectabis Fox Field LLC received approval from the commission for the tentative parcel map, in January 2020. At that time, the expiration date of the conditional use permit became co-terminus with the expiration date of the tentative parcel map.
The applicant needs more time to secure a water commitment letter, also known as a “will-serve” and fire flow requirements, according to a staff report.
“So they can’t get a will-serve letter because of the potential fire code requirements for their proposed project,” Chairman James Vose said at the Jan. 24 meeting. “What about Edison?”
“At this point in time that doesn’t seem to be a problem,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said.
