PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission granted an initial three-year extension for a tentative tract map for a development of 102 single-family eastside homes and one detention basin at its Oct. 8 meeting.
The proposed subdivision would be on 39.31 acres east of 42nd Street East between Avenue Q and Palmdale Boulevard.
The property faces an existing single-family home housing development to the west. The vacant land to the north across Avenue is zoned for light industrial. The vacant land to the south is zoned general commercial.
The proposed project proposes direct access to the residential development at Avenue Q and 42nd Street East. Three additional points of access would come from the existing residential development to the west via Terra Mia Way, and Bolton and Finville avenues, Assistant Planner Jasmine Alvarado said in a presentation at the meeting.
Property owner Brett Barber urged the commission to approve the extension.
“We have some great development plans in mind to improve the city. We’re really excited about the opportunity to improve the city, improve housing. We have exciting plans to build single family homes that will greatly improve the area,’ Barber said.
The commission unanimously granted applicant Challman Engineering Inc. an extension through May 26, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.