LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the conversion of a community care facility to a residential health facility.
The property, at 1603 Roywood Drive, was built, in 2005, as a single-family residence and converted to a state-licensed community care facility, in 2014. Community care facilities can provide elderly care for up to six individuals in a private residential home setting.
Applicant Everlasting Healthcare (Anderson Munoz) wants to expand the operation to accommodate up to 14 residents on site, which will reclassify the community care facility to a residential health facility and require approval of a Conditional Use Permit, according to a presentation at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting by planner Kendall Brekke.
The proposed change includes an 802 square-foot expansion and a new on-site detached trash enclosure.
The Planning Commission approved the Conditional Use Permit on a 6-0 vote, with commissioner King Moore II absent.
