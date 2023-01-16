Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the conversion of a community care facility to a residential health facility.

The property, at 1603 Roywood Drive, was built, in 2005, as a single-family residence and converted to a state-licensed community care facility, in 2014. Community care facilities can provide elderly care for up to six individuals in a private residential home setting.

