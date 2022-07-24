Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner on 10th Street West is one of two Palmdale businesses to receive permits from the Planning Commission to offer beer and wine for sale.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved permits for two new businesses to offer beer and wine for sale, despite some concerns regarding over-saturation of the area with outlets selling alcohol.

The businesses — one already open and one still undergoing renovations — required conditional use permits for the alcohol sales.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.