PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved permits for two new businesses to offer beer and wine for sale, despite some concerns regarding over-saturation of the area with outlets selling alcohol.
The businesses — one already open and one still undergoing renovations — required conditional use permits for the alcohol sales.
Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open in the site of the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center, site of the Best Buy and Barnes and Noble stores. Incidental alcohol sales are allowed under the center’s zoning, according to the staff report.
The grocery store requested the permit for sales of beer and wine to be consumed off-site, as it is a full-service grocery. While alcohol accounts for less than 5% of its total sale volume, providing that one-stop convenience to shoppers is an important piece of its business plan, Sprouts representative Terri Dickerhoff said.
Commissioner Marcos Alvarez, who was seated on the Commission at the start of the meeting, questioned how selling alcohol fit with the market’s profile for selling healthy foods.
“The main focus isn’t on the alcohol; it’s on groceries, sundries,” Dickerhoff said.
Black Bear Diner, a restaurant that recently opened for business at 40026 10th St. West, requested a permit for on-site beer and wine sales, to accompany its menu. Like Sprouts, alcohol sales are considered incidental to its main business.
While there have been crime reports in the vicinity of both businesses, none have been alcohol-related, according to the staff report. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not oppose the permits.
In order to approve permits for both businesses, the Commission was required to make a Determination of Public Convenience or Necessity.
Under the formula laid out in the Municipal Code, both locations are in areas that exceed the number of allowable alcohol sales outlets and are in areas considered to be high crime.
However, the area has a high commercial density, as intended by the zoning, and therefore is not inconsistent with the Municipal Code, Assistant Planner Sarah Stachnik said.
While those could preclude awarding an alcohol sales permit, the Commission may approve it if they find it to be of convenience or necessity.
Xavier Flores, representing the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens and a long-time proponent of limiting outlets for alcohol and tobacco in the 93550 ZIP code, opposed both permits.
He said that the area has more outlets than the state Alcohol Beverage Control Board would allow without the exception, and that the Commission should consider the crime not only at the specific location, but for the entire reporting district.
“Don’t look at one outlet; take a look at the mass of outlets in the area, because that’s what’s causing crime,” he said. “The area is saturated with outlets already, and it’s causing crime, not just to that outlet, but to that area and the residents that live near are the one experiencing the results of that.”
The Sprouts permit was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Alvarez dissenting.
The Black Bear Diner permit was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Alvarez again dissenting, along with newly seated Commissioner Getro Elise.
Alvarez and Elise were appointed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
