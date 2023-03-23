Hydrogen plant

A map shows the project site at 431 East Ave. K-4 where Heliogen Inc. will expand its hydrogen research and development facility after the Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and adopted a mitigated negative declaration for the expansion of the existing Heliogen Research and Development facility at 431 East Ave. K-4.

Applicant Heliogen Inc. seeks to expand the uses at the project site to include hydrogen production, processing, storing and dispensing; electricity production using a photovoltaic field and synthetic fuel production and storage.

