LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of an indoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility within an approved 15,002 square-foot industrial building and a waiver from distance requirements at the June 12 meeting.

The proposed project site at 42254 Eighth St. East in the heavy industrial zone is bordered by vacant land to the south and east and residential land to the north and west. The proposed project would have a 15,002 square-foot building with a 6,624 square-foot flowering room, a 1,685 square-foot flowing room and a 1,600 square-foot veg room. The remainder of the facility would be used for storage, offices and locker rooms. There would be no public access to the facility.

