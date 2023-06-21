LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of an indoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility within an approved 15,002 square-foot industrial building and a waiver from distance requirements at the June 12 meeting.
The proposed project site at 42254 Eighth St. East in the heavy industrial zone is bordered by vacant land to the south and east and residential land to the north and west. The proposed project would have a 15,002 square-foot building with a 6,624 square-foot flowering room, a 1,685 square-foot flowing room and a 1,600 square-foot veg room. The remainder of the facility would be used for storage, offices and locker rooms. There would be no public access to the facility.
The proposed project is adjacent to two single-family residences to the north and west and approximately 300 feet from a single-family residence to the southeast. Lancaster Municipal Code says that a cannabis cultivation facility shall not be located within 600 feet of a religious assembly, residential use or residentially designated property, public park or private school, college or university (save trade schools) or day care, according to a staff report by senior planner Cynthia Campaña.
Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey asked if there were any public safety concerns for the proposed project.
“This was routed to public safety and there were no concerns from the department,” Campaña said at the meeting.
Harvey asked applicant Edward Markosyan whether he had any other operating facilities.
Markosyan said he has two, one in Adelanto and another in Sun Valley.
“So from a subject matter expert perspective, you’re coming into to this with at least a little bit of background knowledge,” Harvey said.
In response to a question from Commissioner Leslie Underwood, Markosyan said they hope to break ground on the project this year.
“Why didn’t you add on to Adelanto?” Underwood asked.
“We wanted to expand through more locations in LA County, especially Lancaster,” Markosyan said.
Underwood asked about any criminal activity in the Adelanto and Sun Valley plants.
Markosyan said there is none. The proposed Lancaster plant will have 30 employees, including three security guards.
“What about the water for the facility?” Underwood asked.
“We plan to use recycled water,” Markosyan said, adding that they have a water letter affirming that.
Resident Thomas Lynch, who lives south of the proposed facility, said that he did not oppose an existing facility to the south of his property when it came in, but he does now due to the smell.
“I have opposition to those kind of facilities now because you get up in the morning you like to smell nice fresh air, and if you know what a skunk smells like, that’s what the marijuana smell is at my house now almost daily,” he said, adding that the existing facility also uses generators.
He added, “They need to do something with these facilities that people don’t have to smell this odor that comes out of them.”
In response, Markosyan said they use a state-of-the-art filtering system that traps the smell inside the facility.
“There’s no way it is going to be anywhere outside the facility,” he said.
The conditional use permit was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Harvey and Underwood dissenting. Chairman James Vose was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.