LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission will consider adoption of a tentative tract map and approval of a conditional use permit for a 123-single-family home development on approximately 25 acres at the southeast corner of Avenue K and 57th Street West.
The commission will also consider an associated mitigated negative declaration for the project.
Project applicant Royal Investors Group LLC seeks to subdivide the property into 123 single-family residential lots. The proposed conditional use permit is for a residential planned development. Lot sizes within the proposed development would range in size from 5,010 to 6,434 square feet. The project would also include 2.6 acres of open space including walkways, paseos, parks, dog parks and tot lots.
In September 2006, the Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of 58 single-family lots. The map received four extensions which carried the expiration of the map through July 2015, according to a staff report.
Additional extensions took the expiration date to September 2018, until it ultimately expired in July 2020. Royal Investors Group refiled the tentative tract map after it acquired neighboring parcels and proposed a residential planned development for 123 lots.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, via a Zoom telephonic conference. To call in dial 346-248-7799, Webinar ID; 884 1411 9191 and pass code 403877.
The meting will also be audio streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
