PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, postponed approving the reappointments of three Planning Commissioners, in order to determine what impacts the city’s change from four council districts to five will have on the way Commissioners are appointed and whether current commissioners are still eligible for their seats.
The Council was scheduled to consider reappointing commissioners Christine Fraga-Saenz, District 1; Dean Henderson, District 2; and V. Jesse Smith, District 4, all of whom have terms that are expiring, June 30.
All three commissioners were nominated for reappointment for another two-year term by their respective Council members: Austin Bishop, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Juan Carrillo.
Under the Palmdale Municipal Code, the planning commissioners are appointed from each of the Council districts, with one at-large member. Commissioners must reside in the district they represent.
The Municipal Code has not been changed to reflect the move to five districts.
Although the five-district format is in effect, a fifth Council member will not be elected, until November. The Council is made up of elected representatives of four districts with the mayor elected at-large, by residents citywide.
Carrillo requested that the reappointments be tabled in order to get clarification on what is appropriate. He said he believes two of the current commissioners live within the same boundaries in the new district maps.
“As the districts stand, today, I believe (Chair) Ms. (Stacia) Nemeth is up in District 5,” he said.
Loa noted that, with the terms expiring at the end of the month, if the Council waited until after the November election to make appointments, the Commission would only have two members.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt agreed that the matter should be tabled, because of an email from Mayor Steve Hofbauer — who was absent from the meeting due to illness — expressing his concerns about one of the commissioner’s reappointment.
“It was very disheartening to me to read and I think that it’s best that Mayor Hofbauer express his complaints in person,” she said. “I don’t want to speak on his behalf.”
The Council agreed to table the matter until the June 15 meeting.
