ROSAMOND — A solar power project west of Rosamond that has been drastically reduced from its original, controversial proposal won approval by the Kern County Planning Commission on Thursday.
It will next come to the Board of Supervisors for a final approval.
The Raceway Solar 2.0 Project is located on five separate sites between Rosamond Boulevard and Avenue A and between 70th and 90th streets west. The entire project totals 1,250 acres of privately-owned land, according to the staff report.
It is intended to produce 271 megawatts of electricity, along with 80 megawatts of energy storage.
This is considerably smaller than the original proposal for the project, which consisted of seven separate sites totaling 1,850 acres and producing 400 megawatts of power.
“I do commend you guys for pulling back, looking at how this impacts the community and minimizing the overall size,” Commissioner Rick Singh Jhaj told the company officials, noting the final proposal was cut nearly in half.
When the initial proposal was made public in 2018, it drew considerable opposition from residents, who argued it was too close to existing homes, would decrease property values and would lock some properties within the project boundaries.
As the environmental and permitting process proceeded, the project owner, AES (formerly known as sPower) scaled back the project, dropping two sites and shifting west to avoid homes and some sensitive species found during the environmental studies.
During the environmental review process, the county received eight letters commenting on the project, Advanced Planning Division Chief Katrina Slayton said during the Commission hearing.
An additional 12 letters were received following the mandated review period, she said.
The majority of the letters were from homeowners in opposition to the project.
“It was definitely concerning to see quite a few opposing the project,” Planning Commission Chairwoman Lauren Skidmore said. “The three main topics — valley fever, water and land value — that I noticed mentioned numerous times in the comments were addressed clearly by staff.”
The environmental report included responses to a number of the complaints about the project.
In regards to dust and the potential for spreading Valley Fever spores, dust control and air quality control measures are required as part of the approval process, Slayton said. Additionally, the land where the project is to be built is already vacant, disturbed land and creating dust.
There is no evidence to support that the presence of utility-scale solar projects have a negative effect on property values, she said.
The project will use about 500 acre-feet of water during construction, then about 30 acre-feet per year for fire safety and washing the solar panels. The water will be supplied by the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, which has stated it can provide it, according to the staff report.
During the Commission meeting, the only public comment on the project was from Lisa Checkley, representing the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council. The Council also sent a letter in opposition to the project during the review process.
The Council was concerned in part that the project would block continued growth in Rosamond, as the community can only grow to the west, and that it would prevent traffic flows in the area by losing access via Holiday Avenue, she said.
“We have nowhere to grow, the only way to grow is west,” she said. “And homes are already out there.”
Questioned about the viability of leaving Holiday Avenue unimpeded, AES officials said it is necessary for the electrical connections within the sites.
If the Board of Supervisors provides final approval, it is expected construction may begin later this year, with the project entering service in December 2022, AES officials said.
The company estimates the 10 to 12 months of construction will employ as many as 200 people, a smaller number than quoted in the environmental report, which was based on the larger proposed project.
