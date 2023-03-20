PALMDALE — Palmdale’s Planning Commission will have new faces when it meets next month, after all five City Council members’ nominated commissioners from their respective districts were unanimously approved on Wednesday.
Two Council members nominated commissioners for reappointment from their districts. District 2 Councilmember Richard Loa reappointed Dean Henderson, who has served off and on for two decades.
“He’s very dedicated,” Loa said in making the nomination from six applications he received — the most of any district.
District 4 Councilmember Eric Ohlsen nominated Getro Elize for reappointment. Elize is serving his first term.
The three new commissioners will include District 1 Councilmember Austin Bishop’s nominee, David Lujan, a medical support assistant supervisor for the Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Board.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt nominated Mateo Olivarez to represent District 3. He is a registered nurse and previously served on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón nominated Christian Martinez to represent District 5. A graduate of Knight High School, he is a trial technician for the Parris Law Firm.
As the Council has reset with five districts, instead of four with the mayor elected at-large, the Planning Commission was reset as well, so each new Council member could nominate a commissioner.
The commissioners will have staggered terms, with those from Districts One, Three and Four expiring on June 30, 2024 and those from Districts Two and Five expiring on June 30, 2025. Commissioners will continue to serve until a replacement is seated.
