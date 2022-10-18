After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District.
The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the Antelope Valley Area Plan Rural Preservation Strategy with development standards that preserve, protect and enhance the community’s heritage and rural character, according to a staff analysis.
“For Pearblossom, this means celebrating and continuing its artistic and creative legacy as the home and/or focus of writers and artists such as Aldous Huxley, Ruth Prue and David Hockney,” the analysis said.
The document would regulate businesses that seek to sell alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption by restricting their location from within 1,000 feet of any public school or place used exclusively for religious worship.
Any new curbs, gutters and sidewalks would be prohibited unless deemed necessary for the safety of pedestrian and vehicular traffic by Public Works. Cul-de-sacs would be prohibited.
In addition, all new subdivisions shall contain trails in accordance with the Trails Plan of the Antelope Valley Area Plan. The trails shall be designed to accommodate equestrian, hiking and mountain bike uses with clear line of sight.
The proposed Lake Los Angeles Community Standards District would also implement the Antelope Valley Area Plan Rural Preservation Strategy, with development standards that preserve the community’s natural setting and rural character.
Proposed development standards include rural road design, additional hillside management protections, sign regulations, standards for new subdivisions, vegetation protections, standards for specific accessory structures, home-based occupation provisions and architectural design standards, according to a staff analysis.
The proposed update to the Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District, which adopted in June 2007, also implements the Antelope Valley Area Plan Rural Preservation Strategy. The proposed document includes development standards that preserve the community’s agricultural history and rural character by permitting the display of rural artifacts and adding a requirement for commercial projects along Pearblossom Highway to incorporate “Old West,” “Victorian (Folk),” or “Spanish Colonial Revival” architectural design standards, according to a staff analysis.
The Regional Planning Commission will conduct an online meeting at 9 a.m., Wednesday.
Members of the public will be able to observe the meeting and provide comment via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85860326429 Webinar ID: 858 6032 6429 or call by phone: 669-900-6833 or 346-248-7799.
