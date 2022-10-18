After years of delays, the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission, on Wednesday, will hold a public hearing on the draft Community Standards Districts for Lake Angeles and Pearblossom and an update to the existing Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District.

The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would implement the Antelope Valley Area Plan Rural Preservation Strategy with development standards that preserve, protect and enhance the community’s heritage and rural character, according to a staff analysis.

