LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission will consider a conditional use permit to allow for the operation of a proposed indoor cannabis cultivation, distribution and manufacturing facility and construction of a new 22,843 square-foot two-story building between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, and avenues L-4 and L-8.
The project applicant is Legacy Support LLC/Jeremy Varela.
The proposed building would include a cultivation room, trim and dry rooms and an office area, according to a staff report by Senior Planner Cynthia Campana.
The proposed project would include 17 parking spaces and 4,728 square feet of landscaping along Forbes Street.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m., today, in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
