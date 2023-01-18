LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission recommended to the City Council that the city adopt a $150 per vehicle-mile-traveled mitigation fee.
This would allow new developments to mitigate their project’s specific vehicle-miles-traveled impact, to account for a developer’s “fair share” of citywide improvements.
Vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, is a measure of how much people travel by car over the course of a day. The proposed fee would apply to new residential and non-residential development in the city that is subject to a VMT analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act and is shown to generate VMT over the city’s established threshold of significance, according to a staff report by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
The Planning Commission held a lengthy discussion about the proposed fee at Thursday’s meeting. The city is working toward compliance with a 2013 state law, Senate Bill 743, which went into effect, in July 2020, and updated the way transportation impacts are measured for new development projects, making sure they are built in a way that allows for more options for people to drive less.
Lancaster’s proposed fee was based on the total cost of constructing identified improvements divided by the total growth in citywide vehicle miles traveled between 2021 and 2040, the report said.
The city’s total maximum allowable fee per vehicle miles traveled is $425. However, based on interactions with developers and a nexus study, planning staff recommended a VMT fee of $150 per vehicle mile traveled.
“The $150 is a meaningful fee that we felt would still be fair, appropriate and legally defensible from a CEQA standpoint also,” Community Development Manager Larissa De La Cruz at the meeting.
Lancaster’s proposed VMT fee is the first of its kind.
“Other cities are looking to the city to see if works,” De La Cruz said.
The proposed fee will help the city streamline for development under SB 743, Swain said. Otherwise, projects would require an environmental impact report, which would add nine months to a year for the project to get started.
Members of the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters spoke in favor of the proposed fee and asked that the city require that projects be built with responsible, qualified contractors that pay a prevailing wage.
The Planning Commission voted 6-0, at the Jan. 12 meeting, with Commissioner King Moore II absent, to adopt the resolution recommending that the City Council approve a proposed ordinance amending Title 15 (Buildings and Construction) of the Lancaster Municipal Code by adding a chapter related to the Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee mitigation program.
The commission also recommended certification of the final program environmental impact report.
(1) comment
"" legally defensible""...... My Lawyer says differently.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.