Members of the Lancaster Planning Commission (from left) Commissioners Devin Birden and Daniel Tufts, Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey, Chairman James Vose and Commissioners Leslie Underwood and Steven Derryberry approved a recommendation to the City Council to amend the Lancaster Municipal Code to adopt a vehicle miles traveled impact fee.

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission recommended to the City Council that the city adopt a $150 per vehicle-mile-traveled mitigation fee.

This would allow new developments to mitigate their project’s specific vehicle-miles-traveled impact, to account for a developer’s “fair share” of citywide improvements.

