East Side Overlay zone

This is the proposed East Side Overlay zone bound by Avenue J to the north, 110th Street East to the east, Avenue L to the south and 40th Street East to the west that could be used for future alternative energy and industrial uses.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve the East Side Overlay zone text amendment and certification of the environmental impact report for an approximately 5,841-acre area.

The area, bounded by Avenue J to the north, 110th Street East to the east, Avenue L to the south and 40th Street East to the west, could be used for future alternative energy and industrial uses. The recommendation came over the objections of residents of a nearby rural residential neighborhood along the western boundary who said the proposed overlay zone would be detrimental to the area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.