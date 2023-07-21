LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve the East Side Overlay zone text amendment and certification of the environmental impact report for an approximately 5,841-acre area.
The area, bounded by Avenue J to the north, 110th Street East to the east, Avenue L to the south and 40th Street East to the west, could be used for future alternative energy and industrial uses. The recommendation came over the objections of residents of a nearby rural residential neighborhood along the western boundary who said the proposed overlay zone would be detrimental to the area.
The City of Lancaster is the applicant for the proposed overlay zone. There are no projects proposed for the proposed overlay zone.
A 2022 analysis of past, current and proposed development trends revealed that a majority of development projects in Lancaster are concentrated in the central and western portions of the city while the eastern portion has few projects underway. Properties in the eastern portion of the city are predominantly agricultural, vacant and/or undeveloped land, senior planner Cynthia Campaña said in a report at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
“The underutilized area of the city could help respond to the high demand of alternative energy and industrial uses looking to build in Lancaster,” Campaña said. “In order to promote and help vitalize the eastern portion of the city, the city is proposing an East Side Overlay.”
An overlay zone is a zoning district applied over one or more previously established zoning districts. The proposed overlay zone area is designated Rural Residential 2.5 and R-7000 for single family residential with a minimum lot size of 7,000 square feet.
“The overlay would establish additional or stricter standards and criteria for the covered properties in addition to those of the underlying zoning district,” Campaña said. “So this is not a zone change; it’s just an overlay over the RR 2.5 and the R-7000.”
In addition to the permitted uses under the existing RR 2.5 and the R-7000 zones, the overlay zone would allow additional new uses such as alternative energy and light industrial.
The proposed overlay zone would provide development standards related to parking, height, noise and other additional standards for the light industrial uses. A majority of uses would require a conditional use permit and public hearings with notices sent to the property owners.
Campaña said there are no new projects or construction for the proposed overlay zone.
Chairman James Vose asked about potential uses for the proposed overlay zone.
The allowable uses for the proposed overlay zone include research and development; alternative energy uses; building trades and related uses; distribution; alcohol production; contractor storage yard; food manufacturing, processing, wholesale and storage; light manufacturing; and warehousing. Those uses would require a conditional use permit. All uses would be indoor. A prohibited use would be commercial cannabis facilities, which was done at the request of community members earlier in the process of community outreach.
Eight speakers addressed the Planning Commission about the proposed overlay zone.
“I’m opposed to the city’s proposal to create this light industrial area right next to our neighborhood,” said Virginia Shields, who lives in the rural Rancho Tierra Del Sol neighborhood. “We have all gone to great effort and expense to build this beautiful upscale calm, rural-type neighborhood. It’s like things dreams are made of. You look for that home were you’ll be glad to go and be at peace.”
Shields added the noise, traffic and frenetic energy around a light industrial area would pollute and destroy what they built and hurt their property values. She suggested the western boundary to the proposed overlay zone be moved to 50th Street East. She noted the neighborhood is already impacted by Eastside High School and Enterprise Elementary School.
Brenda Rasmussen, a longtime Rancho Tierra Del Sol resident, said if the proposed overlay zone is approved, “We’ll have to fight every single conditional use permit that comes about.”
“I understand the city would like more development,” she said. “If you could, move it east to either 50th or 60th Street East so that any development won’t affect our neighborhood. We have a quiet lifestyle, and if anything’s built across the street from us, it’s just going to increase traffic non-stop.”
Lany Hartanto, another Rancho Tierra Del Sol resident, expressed concern about a potential ammonia fertilizer manufacturing plant or hydrogen battery plant at 40th Street East.
“Nobody knows what manufacturing facilities are going to be placed there,” she said.
Speaker John Alvarez, a 37-year resident of the city, has lived in Rancho Tierra Del Sol for 19 years.
“I believe that if we allow this East Side Overlay Zone to be right across the street from homes that it will negatively impact our area,” said Alvarez, who also requested the western boundary be pushed farther east.
Speaker Larry Chappell, a youth pastor at Lancaster Baptist Church who also lives in the Rancho Tierra Del Sol neighborhood, said he lives about 100 yards away from where the proposed overlay begins. He agreed with the previous speakers.
“I just know the overlay will dramatically change the landscape of where we live right now,” he said, adding that he was opposed to the proposed overlay.
Vose clarified that any project that might come forward in the proposed overlay zone would require an environmental review or mitigated negative declaration.
Vice Chair Cassandra Harvey asked if the city considered moving the proposed overlay zone western boundaries further east.
The commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval to the City Council, with Vice Chair Cassandra Harvey and commissioner King Moore II dissenting and commissioner Leslie Underwood absent.
